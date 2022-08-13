Ebonyi govt debunks owing six months’ salaries as alleged by BudgIT

Ebonyi State Government has debunked allegations recently published by BudgIT that the state is owing six months’ salaries.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Saturday.

According to Oko, the report is outrightly false, and contradicts all verifiable facts and evidence in the state.

“It is on record that the present administration in Ebonyi State under David Umahi from its inception, has never owed salaries of workers even for one month.

“As a matter of fact, workers salaries have always been paid on or before 24th of every month up till July, 2022.

“We hereby urge BudgIT to specify their source or remove Ebonyi State from the report as it has no business there. Curiously, all efforts to reach the organization through their advertised phone numbers have proved abortive as they are perpetually switched off.

“Meanwhile, the supposed source for Ebonyi indices have denied sending such a report.

“BudgIT and other such organizations are advised to always verify their facts properly before releasing statistics to the public, as incorrect reports are capable of diminishing their respect and integrity.

“For the avoidance of doubt, BudgIT is advised to seek verification from the appropriate Government Ministries, Agencies and Departments in the State, including speaking with the Civil servants.

“We cannot be deterred from delivering quality governance to our people while ensuring the best welfare for our workers.”

