Ebonyi governor lifts ban on religious centres, allows 500 people to worship

Following the appeal made by the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that religious centers be reopened for worship, Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, on Friday, lifted ban on religious gatherings in the state.

According to him, all churches are to observe their services only on Sunday from 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. while the Seventh Day Adventist and Muslim faithful are to observe their services on Saturday and Friday respectively from 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

The governor announced the lifting on the ban through a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Uchenna Orji, on Friday.

He warned that no religious centre should allow more than 500 worshippers and also charged them to observe a minimum of two metres social distancing.

He also charged them to maintain wearing of facemasks, washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers in their worship centres.

Furthermore, the governor said that no religious service would be allowed to hold other than the days specified which must be in observance of all COVID-19 laws and regulations.

“I wish to inform the general public that In response to the passionate appeal made by the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi State chapter and some of our bishops that religious centres be reopened for worship under strict observance of COVID-19 policy and state laws, and having reviewed the request and in consultation with state leaders, I hereby direct that religious centres in the state do reopen for worship once a week effective from 15th May, 2020,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: We Don’t Know Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors ― PTF • Don’t ask me where they are ― Health Minister

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, said that it is not aware of the whereabouts of the Chinese doctors and health professionals who were brought to Nigeria some weeks ago to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Amid Uproar, Lagos Backtracks, Says Dubai Returnee Didn’t Die Of COVID-19

Lagos State government on Thursday night retracted its earlier claim that one of the returnees from Dubai, died of COVID-19. Other returnees, quarantined at an isolation centre in Lekki, had protested in a viral video clip, disproving the earlier official position… Read full story

No Conclusion Yet On ‘Strange’ Deaths In Kano

The Federal Government says there are no conclusions yet with regard to ‘strange’ deaths in Kano State. The Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19… Read full story