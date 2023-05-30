Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has ordered that all banks operating State government accounts to with immediate effect freeze all the accounts domiciled in their various banks.

Nwifuru gave the order in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki by his Chief Press Secretary Dr Monday Uzor, on Tuesday.

According to Uzor, a seasoned journalist in the State, the order takes effect from Tuesday 30, May 2023.

The Statement reads “His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has directed the immediate freezing of all State government accounts domiciled in various banks with effect from, Tuesday, 30th May 2023.

“Consequently the Governor directs the Bank managers of all the banks that operate government accounts to immediately comply by ensuring that no payment is made from any government accounts till further notice”

Recall that the former Governor David Umahi, handed over power to Nwifuru yesterday May 29.

