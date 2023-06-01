Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has felicitated with his Imo counterpart Senator Hope Uzodinma, on his emergence as Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum(PGF), Nigeria.

According to Nwifuru, the Imo governor’s victory at the APC governor’s election proves his unwavering loyalty and commitment to the party.

Nwifuru disclosed this in a congratulatory letter he sent to Uzodinma, on Thursday.

In a letter to the new PGF Chairman which was made available to Daily Independent Nwifuru stated that “Your election by all the governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC speaks volumes of your unwavering loyalty and commitment to the party, strength of character and leadership dexterity”.

“Saying that you have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the party is even an understatement for you not only spread the party’s tentacles to the Southeast geopolitical zone but went the extra mile to ensure the party becomes firmly rooted in the zone.

“Your Excellency, we the government and good people of Ebonyi State are happy with you and we are hereby assuring you that we shall continue to build the party from strength to strength such that the party can capture all elective positions in subsequent elections.

“Do accept our warmest congratulations as you go about discharging your duties with the excellent panache you are known for.

“Once again, congratulations to the worthy son of Igbo land and the brand new Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum.”

