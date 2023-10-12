Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Chief (Mrs) Mary-Maudaline Nwifuru has donated food items worth millions of Naira and financial support to old people and destitute homes.

Mrs Nwifuru made the donations when she visited Society of St. Vincent de Paul Old People and Destitute homes, St Patrick Hospital Mile Four, St. Theresa’s Hospital and Maternity and Iboko izzi general hospital on Thursday.

According to her, the essence of the exercise was motivated out of love and appreciation to the group.

She however assured them of her continued support to see them remain happy at all times.

In their different remarks, Mr Lekpa John, Caretaker and inmate of the Old people homes, thanked the governor’s wife for her magnanimity and commitment to their wellbeing and welfare at all times.

Also, nursing mothers, Mrs Esther Nwali and Ogechi Kingsley appreciated the wife of the governor for the donations of goods and cash. They also applauded the First Lady for her fights against gender-based violence and other social vices affecting women and children in the State.

Highlight of the visit was distribution of bags of rice, garri, foams, buckets and baby items to the indigent people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…