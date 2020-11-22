Ebonyi: Egwu, other leaders not suspended ― PDP

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed what it observed as misleading publications suggesting that some key leaders in Ebonyi State, including former Governor Sam Egwu and 23 other leaders were suspended from the party.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that no PDP leader in Ebonyi has been suspended, adding that the document purporting the suspension is fictitious and did not emanate from the Ebonyi State chapter of the party as suggested.

The statement said: “For the avoidance of doubt the PDP does not have a state working committee in Ebonyi State as presented by the said fictitious document. As such, any such body said to have met to arrive at any decision or any action claimed to have been taken by such a non-existent body is at best imaginary.

“The public is already aware that the body vested with the task of piloting the affairs of our party in Ebonyi State is the State Caretaker Committee, which has since assumed its mandate to the approval and delight of the leaders and members of our party in Ebonyi State since the dissolution of our state executive in the state.

“Moreover, a check at the records of our party in Ebonyi affirms that no such meeting as purported in the said document was held to take any such decision at any time.

“However, we have been made aware that the fabricated document emanated from a former leader of our party in Ebonyi State who left on a personal voyage to another party, but seeks to cause confusion in the state, having failed to pull our leaders and members in his expedition.

“It is indeed pitiable that such individual will descend to the level of resorting to fabrications and calendar-doctoring in desperation for political redemption.

“We counsel anyone behind such a publication to steer clear of our party and face the challenges already confronting him in his new political family as well as the queries coming from the people of Ebonyi State who have been betrayed by his action.”

The PDP urged Nigerians to disregard the purported suspension of 24 of its leaders in Ebonyi, as there is no substance in the claim.

In the same vein, the party assured that its structure in Ebonyi State is intact and that the party has become stronger, more united and enjoying the support of the people of Ebonyi State more than ever before.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…