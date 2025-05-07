Ebonyi: Effium indigenes call for prosecution over communal war

A group representing Effium indigenes of Ezza-Ezekuna Extraction in Ebonyi State has expressed support for Governor Francis Nwifuru’s efforts to restore peace in Effium community.

The community has been plagued by a bloody communal war since 2021.

The group, in a press statement, urged Governor Nwifuru to ensure the prosecution of individuals implicated in the conflict, particularly Mr. James Agena, over his alleged role in the crisis.

They also commended the governor’s initiatives, including the creation of more autonomous communities and geographical demarcation of polling units and electoral wards.

“We will assent to the bill and flagg off the demarcation of the land on Thursday this week. By 10:am, we will assent to the bill into law, by 1 pm we will be at Effium to flag off the construction of the road. We will also create more communities for the two clans.

“We have agreed that Ezzas that are living in Effium, have every full rights to live there because they can never be a visitor in their fathers land and that is what we agreed.

“We also agreed that they are entitled to have their own community with their own traditional ruler like other clans have,” he said.