Ebonyi discharges first treated coronavirus patient

A lady who tested positive for coronavirus In Ebonyi State has been discharged after testing negative after treatment.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, who stated that the patient was treated by the state team of doctors, noted that the lady tested negative for the virus after she was confirmed positive 14 days ago.

Umezuruike made this known during a broadcast at the coronavirus treatment centre in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Friday.

“We are here at the treatment centre to discharge one of our patients who tested negative after being confirmed 14 days ago for COVID-19. We thank God for this success story. We thank the governor for all his efforts, wisdom and commitment in fighting this pandemic since inception.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank the frontline health workers who have come out to confront this pandemic. As we are discharging this young lady, we are congratulating her too because out of the nine cases that we have so far registered in Ebonyi State, she is the first person that tested negative.

“She wasn’t the first person to come but she was the first to be negative. So, we congratulate her. We have told her that as she is discharged today, she is free.”

