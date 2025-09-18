Ebonyi Court orders remand of suspects in Ekoli-Edda murder, armed robbery case

Five men were arraigned on Wednesday before an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court for their alleged involvement in the murder and robbery of a truck valued at N39 million, which belongs to Dr. Eni Uduma-Chima.

Dr. Uduma-Chima currently serves as the Chairman of the Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited Board.

The suspects are: Amarachi Irem (27), Oledi Philip-Nsi (26), Ogbu Nkama (22), Chibueze Nnachi (36), and Okoro Stanley Onuu (39). They face four charges: conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Additionally, Oledi Philip-Nsi has been charged with attempted murder of Hon. Eni Uduma-Chima, which allegedly took place on June 1, 2025, in Ekoli-Edda.

Police Prosecutor Eze Ndubuaku informed the court that the suspects committed these offenses on July 9 at Ndienworo village, in the Ekoli Edda local government area of Ebonyi State.

Ndubuaku stated that the defendants conspired to commit murder, an act punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap 33 Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“They also did kill one Udu Nnachi-Orji, ‘m’ by shooting him with gun which caused his death and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 33 Vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.

“The suspects also robbed a truck valued at thirty nine million naira only (₦39,000,000.00) property of Eni Uduma Chima,” he added.

Mr Sunday Ajah, Defence Counsel, prayed the court to grant the suspects bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Sandra Onyibe, however, rejected the bail application and adjourned the matter to Oct. 2 for report of compliance.

According to the Magistrate, the court lacks the jurisdiction to grant them bail.

Meanwhile, elders of Ekoli-Edda community have applauded the authorities of the Nigerian Police Force under the leadership of CP Adaku Uche-Anya for the professionalism displayed by her team in the arrest, charging and remanding of the suspects in connection with the crises in Ekoli-Edda community.

One of them, who spoke to newsmen, Chief Etta Egor praised the CP for allegedly resisting every political pressures from very high quarters to ensure that perpetrators of heinous crimes in the community were brought to book.

“We commend the CP and the investigating officers very highly for their professional conducts. Even though some are still on the run, we have confidence that they will all be netted. At least peace and calm have returned to Ekoli since these arrests and prosecutions began”, he maintained.

