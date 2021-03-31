Ebonyi Communal Violence: AESID asks FG to declare State of Emergency

The Association of Ebonyi State indigenes in the diaspora (AESID), called on the Federal Government to immediately declare a State of emergency in the South-East State being worried about the ongoing communal killings in Ebonyi State, between the Effium and Ezza Effium communities.

The group in a statement signed by its President, Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu, alleged that hired militia stormed an Ezza-dominated village on Tuesday killing defenceless citizens.

Ambassador Oluchukwu said a few surviving eyewitnesses recounted from their various hideouts that hired militants had stormed an Ezza enclave – Nwekendiagu village in Effium on Thursday, killing over 15 persons and burning over 200 houses, including a fuel station located in the area.

“It is most saddening to note that this attack came barely a few hours after the State government through its agents pretends to intercede, to restore peace in the area, had informed the people to converge at a particular spot to receive a team of government officials on a peace mission.

“The people had mistaken the disguised attackers for soldiers who came on a peace-keeping mission but were again stunned when they opened fire on them, including women and children, reportedly leading to the instant death of scores of the unarmed and defenceless residents who, again, are of Ezza origin.

“We at AESID wish to reiterate that we are incensed over the insensitivity of the Chief Security Officer of the State, Engineer David Umahi who as a sitting Governor has failed to arrest and bring everyone suspected and reported to be the brain behind this senseless carnage to book.”

While condemning the latest killings, the group also expressed disappointment that the state government could not resettle the displaced people of the said community.

“Without further hesitation, we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately declare a State of Emergency in the State and deploy an unbiased and professionally-trained team of soldiers to the troubled area, to maintain peace and order in the area.

“They should remain there till lasting peace is restored. For the primary responsibility and concern of any government, we reiterate remains to protect the lives and property of its citizens. This we believe will stem the tide of the killing field that Effium has now become.

“Ezzas are not cowards and mustn’t be provoked further beyond these reported cases, else, they shouldn’t be blamed if they take up arms to defend themselves against the government-backed forces!”

