The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Amari Omaka, SAN, has been appointed as the interim national chairman of the Forum of Commissioners for Education of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Omaka’s appointment was confirmed by a letter signed by the Head of Education, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Ebenezer Leo the Great.

Leo the Great explained that the appointment was made pursuant to efforts to strengthen the coordination framework for education at the subnational levels of government, in line with the request of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF.

Part of the appointment letter reads: “As part of efforts to implement the 2021–2025 strategic plan of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the Forum is strengthening the coordination framework for education at the subnational levels of government.

“NGF requested a strong subnational Forum for Commissioners of Education, as is currently the case in the health, justice, finance, and other sectors, for synergy and unity to address challenges in the education sector in the states.

“Therefore, we have agreed to constitute an interim leadership of the forum for Commissioners of Education in Nigeria to be chaired by Prof. Amari Omaka, SAN, MTRCN, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Ebonyi State.”

The letter further bestowed on Omaka the responsibility of contact and mobilisation towards ensuring that all the Commissioners of Education from the 36 states of the federation attend the workshop in that regard, scheduled to be held in the first week of December 2023.

He is also to constitute a 6-man Constitution Drafting Committee from the forum, one from each of the six geopolitical zones, to draft a constitution for the forum, which would be validated at the workshop.

Apart from providing the communication link between the forum and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum through its Directorate of Research and Strategy, Omaka, with this appointment, will be the representative of the Education Commissioners in all national events pending the election of a new leadership.

While congratulating Omaka on the appointment, the letter stated that he would be formally presented to the Federal Ministry of Education and the Nigeria Education Group, NEG.

In his acceptance letter, Professor Omaka appreciated the honour and privilege given to him to serve the forum.





He noted that his leadership would work assiduously to address all the concerns of the members, including the issue of giving legitimacy to the group.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be called upon at this auspicious period of our nation’s history to be at the helm as the interim Chairman of the Commissioners of Education of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

“After very thoughtful considerations and consultations, I consider it expedient to accept the responsibility.

“Dear colleagues, I have taken my time to digest the various views and concerns of our members and assure you that all will be addressed.”

While emphasising the importance of education in national development vis-à-vis their roles as education managers in the country, Omaka urged his colleagues to feel free to visit the Secretariat of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), where the Forum is domiciled, for contributions and inquiries.

