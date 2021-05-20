Ebonyi chief of staff office vacant, as Umahi demotes Agwu, appoints principal secretary, commissioner

The office of the Chief of Staff (Cos) Ebonyi State has been declared vacant as Governor David Umahi demoted Pastor Queen Agwu, the former CoS to a principal secretary.

This is followed by the appointment of Chief Clement Nweke as the acting Commissioner for Housing and Urban development.

Nweke before the appointment as acting commissioner was the principal secretary to Governor Umahi since 2015.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, made this known in Abakaliki while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Wednesday exco meeting held at the old Government House.

Orji said, “Pst Dr Queen Agwu, former Chief of Staff, is redeployed as principal secretary. Chief Hon Clement Nweke, the former principal secretary is redeployed to act as Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development pending when the House of Assembly confirms his appointment. The office of the chief of staff is vacant. The permanent secretary in the office of the Chief of Staff is to receive handover note from the former chief of staff.”

The commissioner further disclosed that the exco directed that a query be given to the chairmen of Ezza North and Ebonyi local government areas, Dr Nora Aloh and Mrs Chinyere Nwaogbaga.

Also to be queried is the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Samuel Okoronkwo and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on State and Local Government Affairs, Chief Enekwachi Akpa.

According to Orji, the query is for them to give reasons why disciplinary action will not be taken against them for not taking proactive measures to nip in the bud the attack at INEC offices at Ezza North and Ebonyi Local Government Areas.

He added that security agencies have been charged to fish out the attackers.

“Report on the attack to the INEC offices in order Ezza North and Ebonyi Local Government Areas was received. Exco frowned at the development and urged security agencies to fish out perpetrators.”

