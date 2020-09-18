Ebonyi cancels Nursery, Kindergarten pupils resumption as schools reopen Oct 5 with morning, evening sessions

Ebonyi State government has suspended Nursery and kindergarten schools resumption till 2021 as it approves 5th October 2020 for reopening of primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

The Honourable Commissioner for Education Dr Onyebuchi Chima disclosed to newsmen at end of Executive Council meeting held at the new government house Abakaliki.

According to the Commissioner, the decision of the council on the resumption of nursery and kindergarten until 2021 was due to the kids’ inability of self-control.

“The council of 17th September 2020 considered the memo from the Honourable Commissioner for Education on the resumption of schools in the state. All schools, primary, secondary and tertiary, will be resuming on Monday, 5th October 2020.

“The council also approved the staggering of classes in two sessions (morning 8 am- 12 pm and Afternoon 12:15 – 4.15 pm) in order to maintain social distancing. First four weeks will be used to end the 2020 academic session while other weeks will be used to commence the 2021 academic session.

“Council rescinded the decision on the resumption of nursery and kindergarten citing the inability of self-control of the kindergarten kids.

“In a related development, King David Int’l School will also resume this October 5. The committee for its reopening is chaired by the Senior Special Adviser on Religion and Welfare Matters, Rev Fr Dr Abraham Nwali and the secretary is Adaeze Nwaji, while Secretary to State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugballa and Commissioner for Education are members.

“The Executive Council also assigned the new portfolios as follows, Hon. Sunday Ogodo, Special Assistant on Schools Monitoring in Ezza South, Hon Ogbonnaya Chukwude, Ivo While Hon. Ogbonnaya Oko Enyim is to relocate to Afikpo North immediately. The newly assigned SAs are to monitor all schools in their respective Local Government Areas.

“Council also redeployed the Deputy Principal Secretary, Hon Emmanuel Obasi to monitor schools and ensure compliance of staff of Development Centres in Ohaozara Council Area while in Ikwo should be done by Hon. Okechukwu Nwakpu.”

