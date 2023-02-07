Grace Egbo

The Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, has condemned the continuous destruction of his party governorship candidate hon. Francis Nwifuru, billboards in different strategic within the state.

Emagha disclosed this during a meeting called by the Commissioner of Police with the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC, Political Party Stakeholders and local Government Chairmen at Police officers Mess Abakaliki.

According to Emegha, only God can make a leader and not the destruction of billboards.

APC chairman who also double as the Security Consultant in the state maintained that billboards do not cast vote and as such, destroying it by the opposition has no effect in the forthcoming general election as only human beings are eligible to cast vote on election day.

Speaking on the allegations that the state government is using men of the Ebubeagu security outfit to intimidate, harass and kill supporters of the opposition, Emegha, noted that about 12 members of the Ebubeagu Security outfit have been sent to prison for gross misconduct and urged the police to do the needful whenever any Ebubeagu member is found wanting.

His words “The moment the result is declared, the person you are fighting for will leave you and you will be the one to face the consequences. “The kind of mayhem the opposition parties are creating in the state presently is very high. I want them to know that is God that makes a leader we should stop this allegation against Ebubeagu and Ebonyi State Government. You will go and do something and you will turn back and say Ebubeagu is very unfair. “Even when the labour party did it really, our billboard was brought down and they fix their own but we did not complain. Please let us see this state as our own. Security agencies should help us, if you see any of my men that have done something wrong, draw my attention. You people can attest how many Ebubeagu personnel are in prison and if they are not much they are about 12 for going contrary to the law”. He said Reacting, the commissioner of Police, CP Garba Aliyu, while urging other political parties to do their campaign within the rule of law, said every political party has the right to campaign as far as they are not going contrary against the law as the law is no respecter of anybody. He then charged journalists to be objective when confirming reports that they didn’t witness to reduce tension in the State. The CP, who also disclosed that the Ebubeagu security outfit is a non-state actor, said they are not expected to be anywhere around the voting points, or campaign grounds. The CP while noting that about 25 members of Ebubeagu are in the prison for unlawful behaviour, urged the political parties to try and be law-abiding, be their brother’s keepers for the benefit of the State “You people should try your possible best to be law abiding and be one and another brother’s keeper. If there is anything, report to the nearest police station” he said ” press people I want you all to be objective in your confirmation in reports when you are not there. To be sincere with you this Ebubeagu is a non-state actor they are not for electioneering there are for a purpose and if they commit any offence, they will be treated according as I speak, they are over 25 of them in prison custody”. “Ebubeagu security outfits are not for electioneering, about 25 of them are in prison as I, speak. Reacting to opposition parties moving with many numbers of armed men, and DPO partnering with the opposition parties in the Onicha council area as alleged by the council chairman Chidiebere Uzor, the CP said “when the DPO is not doing well, we change him. same thing applicable to me if I am not doing well I will be changed”. He said.