Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and the PDP Campaign Council has call on all Ebonyians, especially candidates of various political parties to imbibe the spirit of decorum and decency as we they go about the campaigns in the state.

Odii, gave the charge while thanking God for saving the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, State Chairman of APC Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha and others in an auto crash when returning from the grand finale of their party local government campaign in uburu, yesterday.

According to Odii in a statement by the Deputy Director Media and Publicity Mr. Moses Idika at the weekend, urged all to respect traffic rules and consider the safety of other road users, most especially during this electioneering period noting that power comes from as he chooses who he favours.

Idika added that no ambition is worth the life of any Ebonyian and urges the political parties to conduct their campaigns with peace.

The statement reads “The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and the PDP Campaign Council Ebonyi State thank God for sparing the life of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

“We also commiserate with those who may have been injured in the ghastly accident that occurred yesterday along the Abakaliki Afikpo Federal Highway which the Speaker escaped unhurt.

“We urge all Ebonyians, especially candidates of various political parties to imbibe the spirit of decorum and decency as we all go about the campaigns.

“We believe that only God gives power, and he does so to those whom he has chosen and favoured.

“In the PDP we beleive in peace and unity. We are strongly convinced that no ambition is worth the life of any Ebonyian.

“We urge all to respect traffic rules and consider the safety of other road users, even as we carry on with our electioneering activities”.