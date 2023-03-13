Grace Egbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State Chapter, has alleged that the opposition Party is responsible for the gruesome murder of the Councillor representing Echara ward 2, Okposi community in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State, Mr Ogbonnaya Ugwu popularly known as Spaco.

The State Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, made allegations while condemning the brutal murder of the Councillor and called on the security agencies to move into the area and fish out the perpetrators.

Recall that the deceased was ambushed, shot dead and burnt inside his car by unknown gunmen while returning from his drinking joint in Okposi known as ANGLE 90 around 10 pm on Saturday.

Okoro-Emegha expressed displeasure that despite the efforts of Governor David Umahi to ensure absolute peace and unity in all parts of the State, politicians who are hungry for power were working hard to frustrate it.

He alleged that thugs imported into Ebonyi State by governorship candidates of opposition parties from all parts of the country for elections were the ones involved in the incessant killings across the State and called on the security agencies to take immediate action.

He warned those involved in the killings of people in the State because of their quest for political power to rethink and toe the path of peace.

Okoro-Emegha said: “We are Ebonyians and we will continue to be Ebonyians. The killings of our people because of the quest for power are barbaric and uncalled for. These killings may leave a mark that might be difficult to erase if caution is not taken.

“You all can attest that Governor David Umahi since he assumed office has been doing everything legally possible to ensure there is peace and unity in Ebonyi State. He has also done tremendously well in terms of the transformation of the State. So, why don’t we give him support? Why are we sending assassins to kill our brothers because of politics?

“Recall that before the commencement of this campaign, I raised the alarm that these people coming to contest the Governorship position do not live in Ebonyi State. They are not on the ground and the resultant effect is that they are going to be mobilizing thugs into Ebonyi State from all parts of the country in the name of the campaign and securing votes. You can’t use the killing of your brothers as an avenue to secure votes from the people.

“A Councillor who did nothing; he was voted by the masses to represent them and you went and killed him. What do you intend to achieve? Even when he was shot, he still drove himself in search of where he could be given medical attention, they still trailed him till the time he became weak, hit his car somewhere, and couldn’t drive again before they burnt him inside his car.





“What could make people indulge in this kind of barbaric act? By the grace of God, the election will come and go by next Saturday and some people will be battling with their conscience. These opposition parties, the LP, PDP, APGA, etc, are we, not Ebonyians again? Why should someone because he wants to be a Governor send people to go and kill innocent people and think you can be Governor? It’s God who makes kings, people only come to celebrate with him that God has made a king. We are suspecting that the PDP people killed the Councillor.

“I want to let the IGP, DSS and INEC know that with the gravity of the crime, some of these Candidates contesting elections in Ebonyi State have committed, they deserve to be disqualified because they can’t finish killing the people they say they want to govern and the law will let them free. But one thing I’m sure of is that what they are doing can’t get them power, it will end up hunting them for life.

“On behalf of the APC in Ebonyi State, I call on the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS to fish out the killers of the Councillor for them to face the full wrath of the law.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE