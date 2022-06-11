Ebonyi 2023: PDP’s defeat will be self-inflicted, AEISCID tells Ayu

A socio-cultural organisation, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in Diaspora (AEISCID), has cautioned the State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its national secretariat, to put its house in order ahead of the next general elections.

President of the AEISCID, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, in a statement, said the power tussle among tendencies in the PDP state chapter could frustrate its chances.

Tribune Online checks revealed that as a result of the power tussle for control of the party structures, both Senator Obinna Ogba and Ifeanyi Odii are laying claim to governorship ticket in the state.

Further investigation revealed that two chieftains of the party are parading themselves as State Chairman: Barrister Silas Onu and Toochukwu Okorie.

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, and the South East Vice-Chairman, Ali Odefa, are believed to have allegedly thrown their weight behind Senator Ogba.

The AESIDC in a statement called on the national chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to stand by the truth by according legitimacy to Barrister Oni as chairman of the party and by extension, adopt Odii as candidate and also support him.

President of the AEISCID called on the Dr Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party to be firm, fair, just and consistent in maintaining its stand on the law, saying “any attempt to allow itself to be muscled will lead to the crumbling of the entire cookies of the party in Ebonyi and is even capable of causing serious crises in our once peaceful state. For the PDP would become a laughing stock if it fails to put its best foot forward in the mould of a rallying force with immense capacity like Ifeanyi Odii and give capable men like him an opportunity to return the party to power in 2023.”

The AEISCID said the organisation considered it a grave injustice and unfair treatment to Chief Ifeanyi Odii, the moves to mislead the NWC into ignoring a valid Court order originating from an Abakaliki Federal High Court on the matter of which primary election was properly conducted in line with the Electoral Act (as amended).”

“The statement read in part: “That we have carefully studied the unfolding political scenario in the PDP, Ebonyi State and the desperate antics of some politicians since October 16, 2021, State Congress during which some of the leaders selfishly imposed a certain Toochukwu Okorie who was hitherto unknown to both politics and the Party as it’s State Chairman. It is instructive to note that this was the genesis of the festering crises that have been rocking the party in Ebonyi State. We wish to point out that the crises in the PDP are first and foremost a clear case of the inability of former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, to show worthy and selfless leadership.

“That despite the hues, the cries and the outrages which the seeming leadership imposition made possible by the leaders of the Party which we gathered did not go down very well with some of the stakeholders and leaders of the Party, those behind the questionable conduct of unilaterally imposing a Chairman via a controversial State congress carried on as though they have become destructive agents who do not care about the unity, peace and success of the Party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. “This, AEISCID was made to understand was done in extant breach of some of the Party’s laid down guidelines and procedures.

“That expectedly and following this ugly development, therefore, some aggrieved Party members approached the Court to seek redress and judgment was given in favour of Barrister Silas Onu returning him as the authentic Chairman of the Party in the State on the 13th of April 2022. The said verdict of an Abuja Federal High Court, we are also informed is being appealed in the Court of Appeal, Abuja division by the Okorie faction of the PDP.

“Ordinarily, we should expect that the decision of the National leadership of the Party to comply with the Court’s decision ought to have brought absolute peace, order and tranquillity in the Party. “But it is now obvious that some politicians who feel that they are above the law and the Party’s laid down rules and procedures began desperate moves not just to scuttle the Party’s unity in very desperate pursuits of their own selfish political ambitions. They have therefore carried on since then as destructive agents- making concerted efforts to ensure the law is thwarted and that the Party’s chances of returning back to power are ruined.

“That all of these uncanny conducts of a few selfish leaders and to an extent their followers have undoubtedly culminated and worsened the crises in the Party with the conduct of Party’s primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections. It is therefore the reason behind the tussle for the Party’s ticket between Senator Obinna Ogba and business mogul, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and others. The supporters of the two factions of the once crises-free Party have all, therefore, tilted their loyalties towards the two camps.

While noting that the utmost concern of any political party in opposition should be the mobilisation of men and resources towards ensuring that it returns back to power in 2023, Oluchukwu urged the party to place competence, capacity and popularity above ethnic or clannish interests to enable it to regain lost grounds.

