World football governing body, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has named Sampson Ebomhe as chairman of five-man Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Normalisation Committee to oversee the country’s football in the next six months.

The Committee also has former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi, Dr Joe Abah, Godwin Enakhena and Amina Yerima.

The announcement, which was contained in an official communication from FIFA to the NFF, following consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), said the appointment was in line with the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council taken on October 22, 2026, to establish a Normalisation Committee for Nigerian football.

According to the communication addressed to the Acting General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, the Committee members are expected to assume their responsibilities with immediate effect and are expected to play a vital role not only in restoring stability but also in addressing the administrative challenges confronting Nigerian football following the crisis that necessitated the intervention of FIFA and CAF.

While clarifying that the appointments remain subject to eligibility checks by its Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations, the world football governing body explained that the confirmation of the five members would depend on the outcome of the eligibility screening.

FIFA, however, said that none of the committee members would be eligible to contest for any position in the forthcoming NFF elections.

It stressed that the restriction would remain binding under all circumstances, including situations where a member’s mandate is revoked or where such a member voluntarily resigns from the committee, as the provision is aimed at ensuring that members of the Normalisation Committee remain focused on their assigned responsibilities without using the temporary appointments as a platform to pursue elective positions within the federation.

The Committee’s immediate assignment will be to address the issues surrounding the NFF governance structure as well as prepare the ground for a credible electoral process that will bring on board a new leadership for Nigerian football.