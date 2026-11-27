The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for urgent action to contain the deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), urging faster trials of potential vaccines and treatments as the death toll rises above 5,900.

More than 12,000 cases of Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) had been reported in the country as of November 24, 2026, with insecurity continuing to hamper efforts to contain the spread.

In updated recommendations issued on November 25, WHO urged researchers to accelerate clinical trials while maintaining strict scientific, ethical and safety standards. The global health agency also stressed the need to properly inform and involve communities in the process to build trust and encourage participation.

The renewed intervention followed a November 17 meeting of WHO’s Emergency Committee, which reviewed the worsening outbreak under the International Health Regulations (2005).

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, accepted the Committee’s recommendations and maintained the declaration of the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Security concerns have emerged as a major setback to containment efforts, limiting humanitarian access and exposing patients, health workers and emergency responders to danger.

WHO disclosed that it had verified at least 94 attacks on healthcare services in the DRC since the outbreak was declared a PHEIC six months ago.

The Chair of the Emergency Committee, Professor Lucille Blumberg, warned that continued transmission and the rising death toll remained deeply concerning.

She said controlling the epidemic would require faster detection of infections, stronger protection against transmission in hospitals and communities, early supportive treatment and improved access for response teams.

The Committee also raised concerns about infections linked to unsafe injection practices in health facilities, calling for stronger infection prevention and control measures.

It further urged authorities to reduce delays between the onset of symptoms, diagnosis and access to supportive care, warning that such delays could worsen outcomes and facilitate further transmission.

Beyond the DRC, WHO advised other countries to introduce targeted screening and assessment measures for travellers who may have been exposed to the virus.

However, the agency cautioned against unnecessary restrictions on international flights and travel, stressing that efforts should focus on containing the outbreak at its source while protecting vulnerable communities.

WHO’s Emergency Committee is a panel of experts convened by the Director-General under the International Health Regulations to assess major public health threats and recommend temporary measures.

Since the regulations took effect in 2007, WHO has convened the Committee 12 times, with nine events declared Public Health Emergencies of International Concern. These include outbreaks of Ebola, Zika, mpox and COVID-19.