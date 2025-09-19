Ebola scare: Nigeria’s public health system on high alert — NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has announced that two recent suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever in Abuja tested negative for Ebola and Marburg viruses.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, in a statement, said the most recent Ebola case involved a traveller who returned to Nigeria from Kigali and promptly presented himself to a hospital in Abuja when he felt unwell.

“The decision to report early, combined with the vigilance of the attending clinician and hospital team, ensured that our public health system was promptly activated and that the risk to the public was minimised,” Dr Idris said.

The NCDC has commended the clinicians and staff at the Nisa Premier Hospital, Abuja, for their high index of suspicion and immediate reporting, which triggered a rapid, coordinated response.

Dr Idris also recognised the FCT Epidemiology and Rapid Response Teams, the Port Health Services, the National Reference Laboratory, airline and immigration partners, and other stakeholders whose swift collaboration with NCDC demonstrated the strength of Nigeria’s preparedness system.

Dr Idris explained that the NCDC has conducted a Dynamic Risk Assessment following recent reports of Ebola viral disease in other countries, and anticipatory measures are being implemented nationwide.

“We have activated multidisciplinary collaboration with federal and state health authorities, strengthening surveillance at points of entry, placed isolation/treatment facilities on alert, and prepositioning critical infection-prevention and related case management supplies,” he said.

The NCDC national reference laboratories remain on standby to provide rapid testing, and public-health teams are ready to conduct contact tracing if needed.

Idris emphasised that beyond these immediate steps, NCDC is also working with states and partners to strengthen readiness across all 36 states and the FCT.

Dr. Idris urged state governments and ministries of health to continue supporting disease-surveillance officers, ensure isolation centers are functional, and provide necessary resources for rapid response.

He also emphasised the importance of healthcare workers maintaining a high index of suspicion, applying strict infection-prevention measures, and reporting unusual cases immediately.

“Nigerians are urged to practice good hand hygiene, avoid contact with symptomatic persons, minimise animal-to-human risk, and seek help immediately if they or someone with a travel history to affected countries develops symptoms,” Dr Idris advised.

The NCDC remains committed to protecting the health of all Nigerians, and Dr. Idris emphasised the importance of continued vigilance, collaboration across public and private sectors, and the support of the general public in preventing, detecting, and responding effectively to any public-health threat.