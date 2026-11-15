Ebola outbreak kills over 5,400 in DR Congo as conflict hampers response

More than 5,400 people have died in an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with between 400 and 500 new cases reported weekly, as conflict and insecurity continue to hamper efforts to reach affected communities, the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), UNFPA, UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Sunday.

Six months after the outbreak began, more than 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths have been reported across 67 health zones in eight provinces. Children account for more than a quarter of confirmed cases and one-third of deaths, while seven in 10 children under five with confirmed Ebola have died.

Although transmission has slowed in several initial epicentres, infections continue to emerge, with gaps in contact tracing and follow-up limiting efforts to contain the outbreak. Two-thirds of confirmed deaths have occurred in communities, indicating that many patients are still being identified too late to receive timely care.

Recent imported cases in Kenya and Nigeria have also highlighted the risk of cross-border transmission.

The five organisations said insecurity remained one of the greatest obstacles to the response, with attacks on health workers and facilities, displacement and movement restrictions disrupting surveillance, contact tracing, and access to treatment.

A recent armed attack in the Cantine-Aloya locality killed 66 civilians, including three health workers, and led to the looting of three health facilities. More than 1,000 contacts were subsequently lost to follow-up, while three confirmed cases remain unaccounted for. A second attack on the town was reported early on 11 November.

More than 80 attacks on health care have been recorded since the outbreak was declared, according to the organisations, which called for an end to hostilities to protect civilians and health workers and allow lifesaving response operations to continue.

Despite the challenges, response efforts have helped bring transmission under control in several early epicentres, including Mongbwalu, Nyankunde, Nizi, Rwampara, and Butembo. In Bunia, one of the largest initial hotspots, new cases have fallen by half, although transmission remains significant.

Diagnostic capacity has increased from two laboratories to more than two dozen, while nearly 2,000 treatment beds are available across 104 treatment and transit centres. Around 3 000 people have recovered from Ebola, with one-quarter enrolled in survivor programmes.

More than 17 000 community health workers and 46 000 community actors have been trained and equipped to support surveillance, community engagement, and other response activities. Health teams are also working to maintain essential services, including maternal health care.

Nearly 100 health and humanitarian partners are operating in affected areas, providing essential services, including treatment for acute malnutrition. Nearly one million hot meals have been delivered to more than 180 000 people affected by the outbreak through 59 treatment, isolation and transit facilities.

Almost 90% of registered deaths are now managed through safe and dignified burials, helping reduce the risk of further transmission during funeral ceremonies.

WHO is leading the technical health response, while Africa CDC and WHO jointly coordinate the continental Incident Management Support Team, which supports response, preparedness, and readiness across affected and at-risk countries. The wider humanitarian response, supported by UN agencies and other partners, is helping provide access, logistics, protection, and continuity of essential services.

The organisations said the progress made over the past six months remained fragile and called for sustained international support, including flexible funding through 2027, safe humanitarian access, protection for health facilities and workers, and stronger community participation.

They also stressed the need to address wider humanitarian needs, including food security, water and sanitation, child protection, mental health and psychosocial support, maternal and newborn health care, and services for women and girls.

The organisations said the next phase of the response must prioritise communities that remain beyond the effective reach of health and humanitarian services, adding that reaching these populations was essential to saving lives, interrupting transmission, and ending the outbreak.