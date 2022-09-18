Ebenezer Obey lauds Adenuga over Glo’s 58 million-subscribers milestone

MUSIC legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has lauded Globacom chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr, over the giant stride his telecommunications company has recorded as well as the influence of its life-impacting initiatives in Nigeria and Africa at large since its establishment 19 years ago.

Obey, who described Adenuga as a trailblazer, commended him on his commitment to creating opportunities for Nigerians and connecting the world through an easy communication network.

In his congratulatory message to the business mogul, Obey noted that Adenuga has not only empowered and transformed thousands of lives through a unique initiative, but has also connected Africa and the world distinctively.

“I am super delighted to congratulate and celebrate you, my dear Apesin. It is only God that can reward you for all your good deeds. I pray the Almighty God will continue to enlarge your coast and grant you more innovations to provide comfort for humanity,” he added.

It is recalled that the NCC recently announced that Globacom recorded a huge growth in its subscriber numbers hitting over 58 million recently.

