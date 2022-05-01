Ebenezer Obey, Ayewa, Bola Are, others honour late Mama Fawehinmi

IT was no doubt a celebration of life and times of Mama Comfort Olasoji Fawehinmi (Nee Ogundoju), mother of president of the Gospel Musicians Association of Nigeria (GOMAN), Evangelist Funmi Aragbaye, as veteran gospel musicians, church leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life converged to honour and pay tributes to her, at a memorial thanksgiving service, in Ibadan, Oyo State, last Friday.

Dignitaries from all walks of life including wife of the former president, Mrs Bola Obasanjo; representatives of Ondo and Osun state governments; representative of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Iyalode Alaba Lawson; Chief Yemi Faronbi, traditional rulers and captains of industry, among others, also graced the event, held at Mauve 21 Event Centre, Ibadan.

The event came alive when music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi; Pastor Joseph Adelakun, popularly known as Baba Ayewa; Mama Deborah Fasoyin; Mama Bola Are; Evangelist Toun Soetan and Evangelist Timi Orokoya, dished out their evergreen songs respectively.

Speaking on her mother, aged 95, who was buried February 4, at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, Oke-Padre, Ondo city, Ondo State, Aragbaye noted that she was a prayer warrior and a very concerned mother who watched out for the wellbeing of her children, by constantly checking on them and wanting to know about their welfare.

“She spent about 35 years with me. I love her so much because she was a good role model. She was my great adviser; she was also compassionate. The gospel music industry will also miss her because she was so loved by many gospel musicians, notable clerics, and personalities who loved to be around her when they visited us,” she added.

While expressing further her love for her mother, the veteran gospel musician also launched and dedicated a new album in her honour. The new work, entitled “Sweet Mother”, was one of the high-points of the event as it was unveiled by Iyalode Lawson and Mrs Obasanjo.