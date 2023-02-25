Tijani Adeyemi

The Ebeano political family in Enugu state has described as a spurious and ridiculous allegation by the family of Enugu East Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate, Mr Oyibo Chukwu who was mowed down on Wednesday that it masterminded his assassination.

Reacting to the allegation by the brother of the deceased Professor Arthur Chukwu, the zonal Leader of the Ebeano political family Chief Emmanuel Okwor said the group is made up of credible, responsible men and women of proven integrity across Nigeria.

Okwor stated: “We are pained by the senseless killings . We expect people to be rational. It’s unfair to accuse innocent persons of something they do not know anything about”.

He stated that Ebeano political family had before now been consistent in condemnation of violent crimes as well as the retrogressive sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that have negatively affected the commerce and social life of the people.

Professor Chukwu had alleged that his late brother before his death confided in some persons that he was being trailed by members of the Ebeano political group for elimination.

But the Ebeano political family frowned at the accusation pointing out that it was misdirected because the assassins believed to be unknown gunmen had attacked and killed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful as well.

Okwor, “It is unfair and uncharitable to accuse the Ebeano family of this heinous crime. As much as we do not want to join issues with the family, we strongly take exception to this accusation.

“We have challenged the security operatives not to leave any stone unturned in the quest to unravel the circumstances of Chukwu’s murder to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We are concerned about the deteriorating security situation and call on all citizens to cooperate with security agencies to get to the root of the matter. We do not expect reckless and unfounded accusations at this point”.

Okwor noted that the series of attacks on various political parties’ campaign convoys; first on the PDP bus at Topland, the second on APC at Agbani and that of LP at Amechi Akwunanaw was allegedly planned and executed by unknown gunmen wanting to enforce the no election agenda.





