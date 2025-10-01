Eating more fruits protects lungs against air pollution — study

Experts, in a new study, reported that eating more fruit could help protect lungs from air pollution damage, particularly in women.

In the study, presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, they declared that fruit may act as a natural shield against air pollution’s harmful effects on the lungs.

The beneficial effects were most noticeable in women who ate four or more portions of fruit a day.

Air pollution from tiny particles in the air comes from car exhaust, factories, and other sources. It is linked to breathing problems, asthma, COPD, and even heart disease.

Over 90% of the global population is exposed to air pollution levels that exceed WHO guidelines, and ample research shows that exposure to higher air pollution levels is associated with reduced lung function.

Separately, a healthy diet — particularly one high in fruits and vegetables — has been linked to better lung function.

Using UK Biobank data from around 200,000 participants, Kaewsri compared people’s dietary patterns — including their fruit, vegetable and whole grain intake — with their lung function (FEV1 – the amount of air exhaled in one second) and their exposure to air pollution in the form of fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

PM2.5 concentration is the amount of very tiny particles, 2.5 micrometres or smaller, released into the air, for example, by vehicle exhaust and industrial processes.

Additionally, exposure to fine particulate matter from sources such as industrial processes and vehicle exhaust was taken into account by the researchers. Socioeconomic position, age, and height were also taken into account.

The researchers found that women in the low fruit consumption group inhaled 78.1 ml less air per second for every five microgrammes of PM2.5 exposure, while women in the high fruit intake group only saw a 57.5 ml decrease.

Pimpika Kaewsri, a PhD student from the Centre for Environmental Health and Sustainability at the University of Leicester, UK, who presented the report of the study, said that a healthy diet is linked to better lung function in both men and women, regardless of air pollution exposure.

According to Kaewsri, “And those women who consumed four portions of fruit per day or more appeared to have smaller reductions in lung function associated with air pollution, compared to those who consumed less fruit.”

“This may be partly explained by the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds naturally present in fruit. These compounds could help mitigate oxidative stress and inflammation caused by fine particles, potentially offsetting some of the harmful effects of air pollution on lung function.”

Kaewsri also noted that, in the study population, men generally reported lower fruit intake than women. “This difference in dietary patterns may help explain why the potential protective effect of fruit against air pollution was only observed in women,” she added.

