Eat this special food if you want to give birth to twins, Nigerian doctor advises women

A young Nigerian doctor on Twitter identified as @the_beardedsina has advised women who wished for twins to visit Igboora in Oyo and eat their ‘special yam’.

The advice comes on the heels of a woman who earlier tweeted that she desired to give birth to twins.

Reacting, the doctor claimed the Igboora yam contains clomiphene which stimulates the ovaries in women to produce twins.

According to him, he would stop practicing medicine should she (the lady in question) fails to give birth to twins.

“Go to Igboora in Oyo state, the twin capital of the world. Buy their Yam, Eat it well and eat their regular Ilasa soup consistently. If you don’t deliver twins in 1 year, I’ll stop practicing Medicine,” he tweeted.