Easter: Kogi Speaker charges Christians to pray for healing of our nation

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Prince Matthew Kolawole has charged Christians in Nigeria in general and Kogi State, in particular, to use this season of the celebration of the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ to offer prayers to God to heal our nation of coronavirus pandemic and other viruses that have caused a setback for the nation.

According to him, prayer is the master key that solves problems, hence it has become imperative for all to return to God in prayers soliciting for the divine intervention of the Almighty to lift the cross of the pandemic.

He urged Kogites to emulate our Lord Jesus Christ who sacrificed Himself for the entire human race for us to be saved, stressing that in this season people should sacrifice their comfort by reaching out to the less privileged who may not be able to afford what it takes to celebrate well.

He noted that despite the lift of the ban on religious activities by the state government, he admonished everyone to still observe the social distancing rules, maintain personal hygiene, wash and sanitize hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He prayed that God will continue to keep the state safe from the virus while commending the state government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello for his proactiveness to keep the state safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

On behalf of the entire members of the 7th Assembly, management and staff of the Kogi State House of Assembly, he wishes to felicitate with and congratulate Christians on the occasion of the celebration of the death and resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, who died and on the third day rose to wash away all our sins to enjoy better living.

