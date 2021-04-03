Easter: Enugu gov preaches peace, faith in God

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to take advantage of the significance of the resurrection of Jesus Christ to advance peace and commit themselves to God, in faith and in practice.

Ugwuanyi in his Easter message, congratulated his fellow Christians for the successful forty-day long Lenten season in penance for the atonement of sins and salvation of mankind, which Easter portends.

The governor who maintained that Easter is the hallmark of Christianity, stressed that the celebration of Christ’s resurrection and salvation, offers Nigerians a great opportunity to come closer to God and promote all virtues that would enhance peace, love, unity and progress of the country.

While wishing the good people of Enugu State and indeed all Nigerians a spiritually rewarding Easter celebration, Gov. Ugwuanyi urged them to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for God’s intervention and abiding grace, for the country and the world to fully overcome the rampaging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and other challenges.

He therefore reiterated his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God, and to work assiduously towards the advancement of peace and development of Enugu State, for the wellbeing of the people.

