As Christians celebrate Easter, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for God’s intervention and abiding grace for the country and the world to overcome the rampaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his message, Governor Ugwuanyi, who felicitated with Christians, pointed out that Easter is the hallmark of Christianity.

The governor added that the feast, which brought salvation to mankind, offers Christian faithful and indeed all Nigerians an ample opportunity to come closer to God, promote peace, love and unity as well as other virtues that would enhance the progress of the country.

While wishing the good people of Enugu State and indeed all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, Governor Ugwuanyi reiterated his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God and to work tirelessly towards the progress of the state and the wellbeing of the people.

