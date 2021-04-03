Easter: Diri urges Bayelsans to imbibe sacrifice, love for development, peace

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has implored citizens of the state to embrace the virtues of sacrifice, love and hope that the Easter season typifies.

Governor Diri in his message to Bayelsans said Easter not only embodied the culmination of the perfect plan to reconcile humanity to divinity but that it also reminds mankind of the unique love of God, the supreme sacrifice of Jesus Christ and ultimately the hope for redemption for those who accept the free gift of salvation.

The Bayelsa helmsman urged the people to see the sacrificial death and unstoppable resurrection of Jesus as a pointer that hope is available to those who believe.

Urging them not to despair due to the challenges of the times, the governor assured that in keeping to its promises, his administration would continue to be people-focused in its policies and projects.

“Let us imbibe these virtues and consistently manifest them in our social relationships to create a harmonious society, the kind of social atmosphere that could bring out the best in a purpose-driven government as we have in the state today.

“In celebrating the season, our citizens in Bayelsa State have cause to be doubly joyous as the present administration, in word and deed, continues to demonstrate that government belongs to the people. That those things that matter most to the wider body of citizens shape public policy and spending.

“Our senior citizens, the pensioners, the farming population, youths and civil servants, particularly, are witnessing the direction of government activities just as everyone else in the state is kept abreast of what is going on by way of projects.

“On behalf of the government, I say may the same power that raised Christ Jesus from the dead bring you peace, joy and prosperity.”

