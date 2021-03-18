Easter celebrations: Egypt Air woos Nigerian passengers with 50% discount fares

EgyptAir has announced that it was offering its esteemed and prospective Nigerian passengers 50% discount fares on all its international routes as an incentive to encouraging them travel to their preferred destinations this coming easter holidays.

The airline attributed the gesture to the fact it understood the challenges passengers had to go through due to the pandemic protocols and money spent in ensuring they get their Covid tests done to enable them travel.

Speaking in Lagos, to unveil the discount and other incentives for passengers as well as the newly renovated office, EgyptAir’s General Manager in Nigeria, Mr. Muharram Abdel Rahman, said the discounted fares was a way of telling the passengers they understood what they were going through and sharing in their expenses and to facilitate their movement during the forthcoming Easter holiday season to spend time with their families and loved ones.

Apart from the 50% discount to all travel destinations served by the airline, Rahman also announced an addition of one extra piece of luggage at no extra cost for passengers flying both on Business and Economy Classes.

Apart from the 50% discount promo which is expected to last until March ending for ticket sales and until April ending for travel, a 25% discount for students will be implemented after the end of the present 50% discount.

According to Rahman: “It is our duty to facilitate movement by passengers. I know that economic wise, everyone has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, reason why we are now offering a 50% discount on all flight destinations on EgyptAir”.

Rahman also used the occasion to hint of plans underway to increase EgyptAir frequencies into Lagos and Abuja airports, adding that from 1st of June, the airline would operate 10 flights a week from Lagos while Abuja would be increased to daily and 2 cargo flights to Lagos.

Equally, he pledged the commitment of the airline seek for the cooperation of tour operators to present Cairo to Nigerians as an alternative to Dubai due to the restrictions, adding that packages have been created for religious, medical and even educational tours.

“The airline had now positioned itself to airlift Nigerians with tourist visas to Cairo, in a bid to sell the city as a viable tourist destination, since Nigerians cannot presently fly to Dubai due to current restrictions put in place by the UAE government”.

He thanked the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for all his efforts in propelling the Nigeria aviation industry forward.

During the occasion, the Travel Consultants Club of Nigeria, an Aviation NGO presented an award of Excellence to the General Manager of EgyptAir in Nigeria, Mr. Muharram Abdel Rahman for the dedicated support he has provided to Nigerian Travel Consultants over the years.

