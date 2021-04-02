Easter celebration: RMAFC chairman sues for unity among Christians in Nigeria

Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mr Elias Mbam has called on Christians to use the period of Easter to work towards promoting unity in the country.

Mbam gave the charge in his message of felicitations to Christian faithful in Nigeria on Friday.

According to Mbam, there is a need for Christians to pursue the ideas of a better society as Christ’s love remains the key to overcoming the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria.

He further added that the 2021 Easter celebration has provided another opportunity for Christians to reflect on the pascal sacrifice of Jesus Christ who gave his life as a ransom to free mankind from sin and death.

He then called on the rich and affluent in society to demonstrate love by giving to the poor and needy around them.

He said: On behalf of my family, I, Mr Elias Mbam, FNSE, FICA, Chairman Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission heartily felicitate with the Christian community and indeed all Ebonyi people as we mark the Easter celebration in commemoration of the death and resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

“Once a year, we celebrate this special pascal sacrifice of our Lord, Jesus Christ who gave his life to save the world. It is a period of deep reflection on our sojourn on earth, the ephemeral nature of the human body and the need to sacrifice the flesh and earthily pleasures in pursuit of a better place in the afterlife.

“As we celebrate and merry, may we bear these in mind, and also see the need to help the poor and the less privileged around us, pursue the ideals of a better society and work towards promoting unity in our dear nation, Nigeria.” He said.

