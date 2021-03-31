Easter celebration: FRSC deploys 1,200 officers to ensure free flow of traffic in Anambra

Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will deploy 1,200 of its personnel in the state to facilitate easy flow of traffic.

Of the 1,200 personnel, 550 would comprise officers and marshals, while 650 would be special marshals for traffic controls and rescue operations.

The Sector Public Education Officer, Ms Florence Edor, said in a statement that the command was committed to ensuring a safer motoring environment during the Easter celebrations.

The statement wished Ndi Anambra easy travels for the Easter Celebration without interference on major highways.

“All flash points known for traffic gridlock will be manned; Tow Trucks and Ambulances will be deployed at strategic points in the state to clear obstructions and administer emergency cases.’’

It noted that the Sector Commander, Mr CC Andrew Kumapayi, urged the officers and marshals to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules in the discharge of their duties.

“The command will also collaborate with other sister agencies, to ensure Easter crash-free celebration.

“Motorist should desist from all traffic infractions during this period, especially driving against traffic, drink-driving, non-installation of speed limiting devices, use of telephones while driving, speeding and overloading as there will mobile courts to try traffic offenders.

“We will deploy our personnel to motor parks and fleet operators’ terminals to conduct tests on drivers in order to detect drink-drivers and stop them from embarking on journeys,’’ it said.

“Please feel free to call 122 toll-free lines in a case of crash or gridlock,’’ the statement concluded.

