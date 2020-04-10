Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has urged Christians in Bauchi State to use festivals of Good Friday and Easter Monday to pray for God’s intervention towards bringing to an end the current COVID-19 pandemic and Lassa Fever outbreak.

The governor made the call in a Good Friday and Easter Monday message, declaring that Bauchi State and Nigeria deserve continued prayers to in order to overcome the security challenges facing different parts of the country.

Bala Mohammed also called for more support and cooperation to the government in its effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 infection and Lassa Fever outbreak by abiding and respecting all health measures set by the government to check the spread.

The governor said that ” You are advised to observe the simple personal hygiene in order to keep away from contracting the diseases such as constant hand washing, application of hand sanitizer, adherence to the rules of social distancing, avoiding handshakes and touching the face, particularly the mouths, the nose and the eyes.”

The governor who reiterated the unalterable commitment of the state government to the maintenance of law and order, also said that already his administration has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the citizens.

He further enjoined the Christian communities to use the festivities for sober reflection and self-evaluation and put into practice, the virtues of peace, honesty and love for one another.

Bala Mohammed said that ” As you all know, the Easter is observed by Christians to show solidarity and sympathy to Jesus Christ who paid the supreme price in order to save the lives of his disciples and followers to commemorate his resurrection from death”.

He added that ” Bauchi State and indeed the country as a whole need peace now more than ever before, we cannot, therefore, afford to allow ourselves to be divided along religious or ethnic lines. We must allow peace to reign in order to make progress.”

Bala Mohammed, therefore, tasked people of the state to bury ethnicity, religious or political differences by living in peace and harmony with one another.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE