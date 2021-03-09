Easing traffic congestion via construction of roads, flyovers

Lagos State Government is raising the standard of governance with the delivery of Agege flyover and other road networks in the state to improve living condition and end gridlock. DAYO AYEYEMI reports.

The entire skyline of Lagos metropolis is changing, no thanks to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment towards the development and delivery of strategic link roads, bridges and flyovers across the state to ease traffic congestion.

From the on-going development of blue and red rail lines to housing estates and other infrastructural projects, the state has become a big construction site.

This is in line with the State Strategic Transportation Master Plan (STMP) and THEMES developmental agenda to provide sustainable road infrastructure development, while ensuring that no division in the state is left behind.

This has been aptly demonstrated in the last one year with the commissioning of several road projects such as the 31 network of roads in Ojokoro; Aradagun-Imeke-Iworo-Ajido-Epeme Road with Bridge in Badagry; Fadipe, Salami, Eyiowuawi and Odubanjo Streets in Shomolu; Alhaji Akinwunmi Street in Mushin; (Oniru network of roads traffic circulation project in Eti Osa; Jide Oki/Ade Odederin, Moshood Olugbani Streets in Iru Victoria LCDA among others.

The administration also commissioned Makinde, Suberu Oje, Adekoya Streets and Old Otta Road with bridge in Alimosho.

Just last weekend, the dual carriageway flyover at Pen Cinema Junction in Agege was commissioned amidst celebration, putting an end to hellish traffic jam associated with the area.

“By the special grace of God we shall be inviting you soon to yet another commissioning of the completed Ariyo (Mile 10), Ira-Muwo Bridge in Ojo Local Government Area,” elated Special Adviser to the Governor, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said.

Commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government for showing great commitment to develop and rebuild the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, who doubles as Special Guest of Honour, said the present administration had not let Lagosians down “while making Lagos to become one giant construction site.”

Speaking during the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, explained that the bridge alignment started along Agunbiade Street (along Oke-Koto junction) and spanned across the intersections of old Abeokuta Road, Railway Corridor, Iju-Isaga Road and terminated near the entrance gate of Ijaiye Low Cost Housing Estate along Oba-Ogunji Road.

According to him, it was also designed to convey traffic from Oba-Ogunji Road into Old Abeokuta towards Abule Egba through ramp across railway corridor.

The governor, who urged residents to take ownership of the project, said the delivery of Pen Cinema›s flyover was conceived to transmit vehicular traffic across the intersections at Agege, while resolving the perennial traffic gridlock.

By its completion, he said that commuters would witness an improved vehicular movement and traffic flow with the attendant positive impact on businesses and living in the area.

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa,said the completion of the project had shown the collaboration and strong relationship that existed between the legislature and the executive, adding that fifty streets had so far been tarred in the area.

Chairman House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Abiodun Tobun, said the project would improve the economic and well being of the area adding that the credibility of the contractor was not in doubt.

Special Adviser Adeyoye said the newly completed flyover was another sustainable road infrastructure investment and development effort of Governor Sanwo -Olu’s administration in line with the THEMES agenda to support businesses, promote development and ultimately improve the social economic well-being of Lagosians.

Adeyoye said the project, which included the rehabilitation of five adjoining roads, would provide solution to the traffic and transportation problem in the state, stressing that it would also change the skyline of the area and ease traffic gridlock tremendously.

She expressed gratitude to the contractor, Messrs. Hitech Construction Company Ltd as well as the design consultants, Messrs Dar Al-Handasah, and everyone who in one way or the other contributed immensely to the success of the project.

