THE Federal Government has been charged to ease the pains its citizens are experiencing to make life meaningful for Nigerians.

The Bishop of Ogbomoso Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Titus Babatunde Olayinka stated this at the second session of the sixth Synod of the Diocese held at All Saints’ Anglican Church, Old Sawmill, Apake, Ogbomoso.

He said Nigeria, is going through a turbulent period and challenging phase politically, and economically, and the state of security is worsening daily noted that government policies seem to be anti-people.

Olayinka said “Our nation has become a place where the unimaginable happens every day. It seems no one can stem the worsening security situation.

He appealed to President Tinubu, and all relevant Ministers/agencies in his cabinet to embark on more permanent solutions to alleviate the sufferings of the poor masses.

He also hinted that the government should adopt positive and friendly policies to tackle the current harsh economic situation.

“Violent death has become so rampant/ cheap that nowhere is safe in the land anymore. Life-sniffing, bloodthirsty bandits, kidnappers, and dare-devil robbers go freely about their evil acts.

“In as much as we appreciate the so-called “palliatives” put in place by the Government to alleviate the sufferings of the citizenry, it is essential to point out that the distribution of palliatives as an intervention for relief has not been well coordinated across the nation.

He also commended the efforts of the Oyo Governor on all developmental projects in various places across the State.

“We applaud the efforts of Governor Makinde on all developmental projects in various places across the State. The construction/ rehabilitation of various roads linking major towns together across Oyo State will boost her economic strength and output, especially in the area of agriculture and food production.

“We appealed to him to follow up the investigation on the explosion that rocked Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija Ibadan, on January 16, 2024; which claimed people’s lives and many properties destroyed, and some people were displaced. Keeping explosives in an estate like Bodija is barbaric and wicked.

“This is a dangerous trend and signal that must be curtailed urgently. This case should not be swept under the carpet. It should be well investigated and the culprits brought to book. We also encourage the relevant agencies in Oyo State Government to carry out proper/ thorough checks or investigations throughout the State on the storage of explosives to prevent further occurrences.”

