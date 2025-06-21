World News

Earthquake hits Northern Iran amid tensions with Israel

Rowland Kpakete
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Iran on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, as Israel continued airstrikes across the country amid escalating conflict.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported the quake as slightly stronger, at 5.2 magnitude. 

The tremor hit at a depth of 10 kilometres and was located about 37 kilometres southwest of Semnan, a city roughly 145 miles east of Tehran.

The earthquake’s proximity to Iran’s Fordow nuclear enrichment facility in Qom Province has raised regional concerns. 

Though classified as a light quake, tremors were reportedly felt in Tehran.

The quake occurred around the same time as an Israeli airstrike targeted an air defense site in Behmai Province, in Iran’s southwest. Israeli media outlet Ynetnews reported the strike hit a facility known as Magar.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also claimed responsibility for dismantling three surface-to-surface missile launchers reportedly prepared to launch attacks on Israel.

According to the IDF, a drone identified and eliminated a group of Iranian soldiers, including an IRGC base commander linked to multiple missile launchers.

The dual events—the natural tremor and military strike—add new dimensions to an already tense standoff between the two nations.

(ABC News)

