Earth Day: Ezekwesili, Monsur, others advocate tech, sustainable solutions to environmental problems

A former Nigerian Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili; the CEO of Menaget SPC, Olaniran Afolabi Monsur; and other industry experts, key policymakers, and future-thinking leaders across Africa have advocated technological, innovative and sustainable solutions to earth and other environmental problems facing Africa and the world.

This group of people recently made this call during a four-day event organised by the non-government organisation (NGO), Futuresavers Sustainable Development Initiative, in partnership with Ervis Foundation India, to commemorate the World Earth Day 2022, with the theme: ‘Invest in our planet’.

The founder of Futuresavers, Seyi Akinwumi, noted that his organisation, which is manned predominantly by young volunteers, is saddled with the common goal of widening climate literacy in Nigeria and in Africa.

Akinwumi; the CEO of Futuresavers, Folashade Molade; and the Programme Director of Ervis Foundation, Priyanka Prakash applauded the sustainable development work done by Mr Monsur and his team at Naturelab; Akanka, the Climate Footprint Reduction Project (CFR); Livingseas, Aqua World and Pop Movement in providing environmental solutions via climate and nature-based solution approaches and also the integration of human skills and technology in solving environmental problems.

Olaniran Afolabi Monsur, while delivering his speech, stated that digital technology literacy is pivotal in promoting environmental protection and sustainability.

Monsur stated that there is no sustainable development without investment in technology and that for better management implementation of environmental policies there is need for human capital development through digital literacy as that forms the basis of Africa’s sustainable development strategy.





“This is one of the most cogent reasons why I co-founded naturelab.ai as a technology startup accelerated platform committed to helping nature-focused startups with mentorship, capital raising and professional supports,” Monsur said.

Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, while giving her remark, emphasised that to guarantee that sustainability and climate justice is achieved, youth owe it to their generation and future generations as a moral duty to see that the planet is not ruined by the deeds of the past generations.

“This can be done through asking for regulatory frameworks that support sustainability as well as adopting the framework of intentionality,” Ezekwesili said.

An environmental economist, sustainability strategist, and founder of Eco Heroes, Pamela Peeters, while contributing to the discussion, stated that in providing solutions to the climate crisis and maintaining the ecosystem, there is a need to listen to nature and adopt historical and indigenous approaches in managing earth and environmental challenges.

Other participants at the event include Derrick Mugisha, Samuel Okorie, Jumoke Ogunrayi, Paul Ayomide, Gitaka Nyawira, Chine and Chuba Ezekwesili, Dr Femi Omoniyi, Immanuela Celestine, Dominica Una, among others.

