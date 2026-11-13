9 early signs of sepsis you should never ignore

An infection that appears minor at first can sometimes develop into a life-threatening medical emergency. This happens when the body’s response to an infection becomes excessive and begins to damage its own tissues and organs. The condition is known as sepsis.

Sepsis can develop from infections affecting different parts of the body, including the lungs, urinary tract, skin and digestive system. Although anyone can develop it, the condition is particularly dangerous because it can progress rapidly and cause organ failure if treatment is delayed.

Recognising the warning signs early can make a significant difference. In this article, Tribune Online highlights the nine signs of sepsis you should never ignore.

Fever, chills or unusually low body temperature

One of the common signs of an infection that may be progressing to sepsis is a change in body temperature. Some people develop a high fever, accompanied by chills and shivering. Others may feel unusually cold or have a body temperature lower than normal.

A person may experience alternating episodes of feeling hot and cold. However, not everyone with sepsis develops a fever. An unusually low temperature, particularly when accompanied by other concerning symptoms, should also be taken seriously.

Rapid heartbeat

An unusually fast heartbeat can be another warning sign of sepsis. When the body responds to a serious infection, the heart may beat faster in an attempt to circulate blood and deliver oxygen to vital organs.

A person may notice their heart pounding even while resting. Although a rapid heartbeat can occur for several reasons, it becomes particularly concerning when it happens alongside fever, weakness, difficulty breathing or other signs of infection.

Rapid or difficult breathing

Sepsis can affect how the body supplies oxygen to its organs and tissues.Consequently, a person may begin breathing faster than usual or experience difficulty breathing.

They may feel breathless even when sitting or lying down. In severe cases, breathing may become increasingly laboured.Difficulty breathing is a medical emergency, particularly when it occurs alongside an infection or other possible signs of sepsis.

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Confusion or disorientation

A sudden change in mental state is another important warning sign. A person developing sepsis may become confused , disoriented or unusually forgetful. They may struggle to answer simple questions, recognise familiar people or understand what is happening around them.

Some people may also become unusually drowsy or find it difficult to stay awake.

These changes can occur when the infection and the body’s response to it affect normal brain function. Sudden confusion, especially in an older person with an infection, requires urgent medical assessment.

Extreme body pain or discomfort

Sepsis can cause severe pain or a general feeling of extreme discomfort. A person may complain of intense muscle aches, body pain or a feeling that something is seriously wrong. The discomfort may be more severe than what would normally be expected from the initial infection.

Some people describe feeling extremely unwell, even when the source of the infection is not immediately obvious. Although body pain can accompany common illnesses, unusually severe pain combined with other warning signs should not be dismissed.

Cold, clammy or sweaty skin

Changes in the skin may also occur as sepsis affects blood circulation. The skin may become unusually cold, damp, clammy or sweaty. Some people may appear pale or develop patches of discolouration.

These changes can be associated with reduced blood flow to the skin and other tissues. They may become more pronounced as the person’s condition deteriorates. Cold or clammy skin accompanied by confusion, rapid breathing or a weak pulse requires immediate medical attention.

Reduced urine output

Passing significantly less urine than usual can be another warning sign. The kidneys depend on an adequate blood supply to function properly. When sepsis affects circulation and blood pressure, the kidneys may receive insufficient blood, causing urine production to decrease.

A person may notice that they are urinating less frequently or producing very small amounts of urine despite taking fluids. In some cases, they may stop passing urine altogether. This can indicate serious kidney dysfunction and requires urgent assessment.

Pale, blue or mottled skin

A change in skin colour can occur when sepsis affects blood circulation and oxygen delivery to body tissues. The skin may become unusually pale, bluish or mottled, with irregular patches of different colours. The lips or tongue may also appear blue or grey.

These changes are particularly concerning because they may indicate that vital organs and tissues are not receiving enough oxygen-rich blood. Blue or grey lips, or sudden abnormal skin discolouration accompanied by difficulty breathing or other signs of serious illness, require emergency medical attention.

A worsening infection or rapidly declining condition

One of the most important warning signs is an infection that continues to get worse rather than improve. A person receiving treatment for pneumonia, a urinary tract infection, a wound infection or another illness may suddenly become much weaker or develop new symptoms.

For example, someone with a urinary tract infection may begin experiencing confusion, rapid breathing or reduced urine output. A person recovering from surgery may develop fever, worsening pain or unusual weakness.

Sepsis can develop even when an infection initially appears manageable. Therefore, anyone whose condition deteriorates rapidly during an infection should be assessed urgently.