Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the ovaries, the reproductive organs responsible for producing eggs and hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone.

One of the challenges with ovarian cancer is that its symptoms can be vague and may resemble those of common digestive or urinary conditions. As a result, some women may mistake the symptoms for ordinary stomach problems and delay seeking medical attention.

Although ovarian cancer may not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages, recognising unusual changes in the body can help women seek medical evaluation earlier.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights nine possible warning signs of ovarian cancer that women should know.

Persistent bloating

Occasional bloating is common and may occur after eating certain foods or during menstruation. However, persistent bloating or a swollen abdomen that does not go away could be a warning sign of ovarian cancer.

This may happen when a tumour grows or fluid accumulates in the abdomen, causing the stomach to appear larger than usual.

Women should pay attention to bloating that is new, frequent and different from what they normally experience.

Persistent abdominal or pelvic pain

Pain in the lower abdomen or pelvic region is another possible symptom of ovarian cancer.

Some women may experience a dull ache, pressure or discomfort around the lower stomach and the area between the hip bones.

Although several conditions can cause abdominal or pelvic pain, persistent or recurring pain without an obvious explanation should be medically assessed.

Feeling full quickly after eating

A woman who regularly feels full after eating only a small amount of food may need medical evaluation, particularly if this is a new experience.

Ovarian cancer may cause pressure or fluid accumulation in the abdomen, making it uncomfortable to eat normal portions of food.

This symptom may also be accompanied by reduced appetite, nausea or indigestion.

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Frequent or urgent urination

Needing to urinate more frequently than usual or experiencing a sudden urge to pass urine can sometimes be associated with ovarian cancer.This may occur when a growing tumour or fluid accumulation in the pelvis puts pressure on the bladder.

However, urinary tract infections, diabetes and other conditions can also cause frequent urination. Women should seek medical advice if the change is persistent or unusual.

Changes in bowel habits

Ovarian cancer may affect the digestive system and cause changes in bowel habits.

Some women may experience persistent constipation, diarrhoea or alternating episodes of both.

These changes may occur alongside bloating, abdominal discomfort or a feeling of pressure in the stomach. Although these symptoms are commonly associated with digestive conditions, unexplained and persistent changes should not be ignored.

Persistent back pain

Unexplained back pain, particularly around the lower back, can sometimes occur in women with ovarian cancer. The pain may be associated with pressure from a growing tumour or the spread of the disease to surrounding tissues.

Back pain is common and is usually caused by other conditions. However, when it occurs alongside persistent bloating, pelvic pain or changes in appetite, medical evaluation is important.

Unusual tiredness and fatigue

Persistent fatigue is another possible symptom of ovarian cancer. A woman may feel unusually exhausted even after getting enough rest or carrying out activities that would not normally make her tired.

Cancer can contribute to fatigue through several mechanisms, including inflammation, changes in metabolism and anemia. However, fatigue alone does not indicate ovarian cancer. It can also result from poor sleep, infections, nutritional deficiencies and other medical conditions.

Unexplained weight loss

Losing weight without deliberately changing eating habits or increasing physical activity can sometimes be a warning sign of an underlying health problem, including ovarian cancer.

The disease may affect appetite and cause a woman to feel full quickly, resulting in reduced food intake.Unexplained weight loss may also occur alongside abdominal discomfort, persistent bloating and fatigue.

Women experiencing continuous or significant weight loss should seek medical assessment to determine the cause.

Unusual vaginal bleeding

Unusual vaginal bleeding can sometimes occur in women with ovarian cancer. This may include bleeding between menstrual periods, unusually heavy periods or vaginal bleeding after menopause.

Although ovarian cancer is not the most common cause of abnormal vaginal bleeding, the symptom should always be investigated, particularly when it occurs after menopause.

Other gynaecological conditions, including cervical and uterine problems, can also cause abnormal bleeding.