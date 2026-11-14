9 early signs of appendicitis you should never ignore

Abdominal pain is a common complaint that can result from indigestion, constipation, food-related problems and several other conditions.

However, when the pain becomes persistent, worsens over time or moves towards the lower right side of the abdomen, it could be a sign of appendicitis.

Appendicitis occurs when the appendix, a small finger-shaped pouch attached to the large intestine, becomes inflamed. The condition can affect anyone, although it is more common in children, teenagers and young adults.

It is a medical emergency because an inflamed appendix can eventually rupture, allowing infection to spread inside the abdomen. This may cause serious complications, including peritonitis, an infection of the lining of the abdominal cavity, and sepsis.

Recognising the symptoms early can help a person receive timely treatment. In this article, Tribune Online highlights nine signs of appendicitis you should never ignore.

Abdominal pain that begins around the belly button

One of the earliest and most common signs of appendicitis is abdominal pain that starts around the belly button. Initially, the discomfort may be mild or difficult to identify. A person may mistake it for ordinary stomach pain or indigestion.

However, as the inflammation progresses, the pain may become more noticeable and persistent. It often moves towards the lower right side of the abdomen. This pattern is particularly important because it is one of the characteristic features of appendicitis.

Pain that moves to the lower right side of the abdomen

As appendicitis develops, the pain often shifts from the area around the belly button to the lower right side of the abdomen. The pain may become sharper, more localised and increasingly uncomfortable. It may also become difficult to ignore or interfere with normal daily activities.

However, not everyone experiences this typical pattern. The location of the pain can vary depending on the position of the appendix, a person’s age and whether they are pregnant.

Therefore, the absence of pain in the lower right side does not completely rule out appendicitis.

Abdominal pain that worsens with movement

Another warning sign is pain that becomes worse when a person walks, coughs, sneezes, takes a deep breath or makes sudden movements. This happens because movement can irritate the inflamed tissues around the appendix.

Some people may find it uncomfortable to stand upright or walk normally. They may prefer to remain still because movement increases the pain. When abdominal pain becomes progressively worse with ordinary movement, it should not be dismissed as simple stomach discomfort.

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Loss of appetite

A sudden loss of appetite may accompany the abdominal pain. A person with appendicitis may have little interest in food, even when they have not eaten for several hours. Food may also become less appealing because of nausea or general discomfort.

Although loss of appetite can occur with many infections and digestive problems, it becomes more concerning when it develops alongside persistent abdominal pain.

Nausea and vomiting

Nausea and vomiting are other common symptoms of appendicitis. A person may begin feeling sick shortly after the abdominal pain starts. Some may vomit once, while others experience repeated episodes.

The combination of abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting is particularly important. However, vomiting alone does not confirm appendicitis because it can also occur with food poisoning, gastroenteritis and other conditions. If vomiting accompanies worsening abdominal pain, medical assessment is necessary.

Fever and chills

A mild fever may develop as the appendix becomes inflamed. The person may feel unusually warm, experience chills or develop a general feeling of illness. The fever may become more pronounced as the condition progresses.

A rising fever accompanied by worsening abdominal pain can indicate that the inflammation or infection is becoming more serious. However, a person can have appendicitis without developing a fever, especially during the early stages.

Abdominal swelling or bloating

Some people with appendicitis experience abdominal swelling or bloating . The abdomen may feel unusually full, tight or uncomfortable. This can occur alongside pain, nausea and changes in bowel movements.

Significant or worsening abdominal swelling, particularly when accompanied by severe pain or an inability to pass stool or gas, requires urgent medical assessment.

Constipation or diarrhoea

Changes in bowel habits may also occur in people with appendicitis. Some experience constipation , while others develop diarrhoea. A person may also find it difficult to pass gas or feel that having a bowel movement will relieve the discomfort.

These symptoms can make appendicitis difficult to distinguish from other digestive conditions. However, bowel changes accompanied by persistent or worsening abdominal pain should not be ignored.

Sudden worsening or widespread abdominal pain

One of the most serious warning signs is a sudden change in the pattern of abdominal pain. If the appendix ruptures, a person may briefly experience some relief as the pressure inside it decreases. However, this may be followed by severe pain that spreads across the abdomen.

The abdomen may become extremely tender, and even slight movement can be painful. Fever, vomiting and general deterioration may also occur. A ruptured appendix can cause peritonitis and other life-threatening complications. Anyone experiencing severe or spreading abdominal pain should receive emergency medical attention.