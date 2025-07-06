Early power games in Nasarawa politics and zoning

By Adebisi Mohammed

AHEAD of the 2027 governor election in Nasarawa State, the tussle over who will occupy the Government House is already underway, leaving many surprised.

The astonishment stems from the fact that the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule, who assumed office on May 29, 2019, is two years into his second term, which will certainly come to an end in 2027.

In March 2023, Sule was re-elected, having polled a total of 347, 209 votes to defeat his closest opponent David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who got 283,016 votes.

With two years left to accomplish his electoral promises, observers worry that not only will the noise surrounding who gets the All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket distract the governor, but the issue of the method that would be used in deciding the area from which the APC flagbearer and, possibly, the next governor would emerge.

Will the process be free, fair and devoid of bias? Will leadership qualities such as financial prudence, integrity, vision and the ability to make sound decisions be the deciding factors? Or will zoning and power rotation take precedence?

These questions were answered just a few days ago during a stakeholders’ meeting of the APC in Nasarawa West senatorial zone held in Keffi.

Former governor of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Adamu, who provided what he thought was the answer, left stakeholders in shocked: He stated that zoning would be a determining factor in choosing the APC’s standardbearer.

The former senator said: “Keffi zone governed for eight years, Lafia for twelve. Akwanga is currently serving its second and final term. Therefore, the western (Keffi) zone should produce the next governor in 2027. What we want is the stability of the state. What we want is that the rotation that we are doing has helped the state to maintain political stability. Anybody who is working to destabilize that is working to destabilise Nasarawa State. We must say no.”

Just as he spoke in favour of the zoning arrangement, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Danladi Jatau, also saw reason in his point of view.

Like Adamu, Jatau said the essence of the meeting was for the zone to see what belongs to it come 2027.

He said: “We want to thank God because this zone has been the zone that always determines the victory of politics since 1999. We are looking at it since 2007. We left it for other zones. We believe it is our turn in 2027. We will get it right if we don’t have betrayers amongst us. We have exercised patience enough and we believe with our unity and our struggle, as we have supported other zones, it is their turn to support us.”

But stakeholders are not too happy with their calls for zoning, thereby resulting in jeers and questions about what the future holds for Nasarawa South.

The pushback has assumed a frightening dimension, sparking discussions about the need for the APC to jettison zoning or rotation for meritocracy and a genuin level-playing field.

Critics argue that although zoning was originally conceived to promote equity and national inclusion in Nigeria, it is now, in some instances, being used as a tool for political entitlement and a means to scheme out individuals from Nasarawa South.

Many who have analysed the issue claimed that since return to civil rule in 1999, Nasarawa West (Keffi) zone had governed the state for eight years, Nasarawa South (Lafia) zone had 12 years and Nasarawa North (Akwanga) zone, where Sule, who would be completing eight years in 2027, have all ruled, leaving out Nasarawa South.

Given past records in the state, observers also stated that the sudden resurrection of the zoning mantra is not about equity, but a smokescreen to eliminate strong contenders.

According to them, the song of “zoning to Keffi is strategic, not sincere, a desperate move to sideline one of Nigeria’s most respected law enforcement professionals, former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.”

For instance, the State Coordinator of the Youth Wing Movement for MAAL, Hasan Ogiri Doma, described Adamu’s remark as “a calculated shortcut for individuals who lack the structure or political will to earn the trust of the entire state. There is no constitutional provision nor any binding political agreement that mandates zoning in Nasarawa State.”

He said leadership should be earned based on merit, capacity and a track record of service, not on sentimental appeals to geography.

“The people of Nasarawa have consistently demonstrated maturity in choosing leaders based on consensus and performance, not coercion,” Doma said.

Sharing his thoughts, public affairs analyst, Mr Ladan Idi, also expressed sadness over the matter, and asked if the people of Nasarawa South would ever be loved enough to be considered in the state’s political arrangements.

He said: “Before now, I was in support of the power to be shifted to Keffi Zone, but I withdrew due to marginalisation of the Nasarawa South.

“For example, in terms of federal and state appointments, Keffi zone has the following appointments: DG of humanitarian, Chairman Federal Mortgage Bank, Chairman Nigerian Security and Exchange Commission, a minister, Chairman of Public Complaints Commission.

“At the state level. They have a Speaker of the state House of Assembly, state accountant general, secretary to the state government. Government should come out and tell us the sin of the people of Nasarawa South.

“During the gubernatorial election, Nasarawa South gave more votes than any other zone. The political bigwigs from Nasarawa South were demoralised afterwards.

“If really the government of Nasarawa state needs the support of the people of Nasarawa South to support government’s choice of candidate from keffi zone, government should make sure to balance the appointments or else we will equally support one of our brothers from Nasarawa South.”

While it is too early to predict whether the powers that be would yield to the advice of observers, it is obvious that the hues and cries of those who believe they are being treated unfairly would not end soon. Even as their outcry continues, one thing is certain: the next election would determine whether Nasarawa would become a state where every citizen feels a sense of belonging and ownership, and not one divided by selfish power blocs.

The incumbent, Sule, has made it clear that he has the right to determine who succeeds him. Bring back man of wisdom, it is expected that fairness would guide his decision.

•Mohammed, a policy consultant, sent this piece from Abuja

