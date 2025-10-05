Early exposure to tech, AI will prepare students for tomorrow’s opportunities ― UK-based expert, Ajayi

MORE than 100 students from seven secondary schools in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State, have benefited from a workshop on technology and artificial intelligence that was organised recently by a UK -based tech expert, Kayode Ajayi.

The students were trained on the use of technology in building build apps, solving real problems and the creation of career opportunities.

The workshop which also featured an interactive session with the students on software development, also involved a training on web design and IT support.

Speaking on the event, the convener, Ajayi noted that the workshop is meant to give the students the opportunity to explore concepts in more depth.

He added that giving students early exposure to technology will prepare them for tomorrow’s opportunities.

Reflecting on the session, Ajayi said, “I am inspired by how much the students learned and how interested they were. Their curiosity and energy were amazing, and it reminds me why I want to do more events like this.”

Ajayi further stated that the workshop which also held to inspire and motivate the students was organised with the support of an IT firm, Veldarr.

“Technology is part of every industry today. If young people start learning now, they’ll be ready to take on the future with confidence.”

In their separate remarks, teachers at the event praised the convener of the workshop for making technology accessible and exciting for the students.