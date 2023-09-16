Nigeria’s authentic prayer drink from the staple of Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, has felicitated the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Imperial Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, who joined the octogenarian club, on Thursday.

In keeping with the brand’s long partnership with the revered Alake throne, a delegation from IDL on Wednesday, paid a courtesy visit to the monarch at his Ake palace to pay homage to him as part of activities to celebrate the foremost traditional ruler’s 80th birthday and also present the brand, Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, to the king and his chiefs.

The leader of the delegation, Regional Sales Manager, Lagos 2, Mr Dele Adeyemi, eulogised Oba Gbadebo as a man of peace, a great leader of his people, and an enabler of progress whose reign has impacted many positive developments on sons and daughters of Egbaland at home and in the Diaspora, as well as residents in the whole of Egba nation.

He also described the royal father as an accomplished man of many parts whose enviable footprints in the public service, corporate sphere, and traditional institution are worthy of emulation.

Adeyemi prayed for continued good health, peace of mind, and prosperity of Oba Gbadebo and wished him many more fruitful years and also commending him for sustaining the long partnership between Eagle Schnapps and the Alake’s throne, which he described as “very significant”.

He said: “Eagle Schnapps as a cultural heritage brand is excited to celebrate with His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, CFR, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland on this historic milestone of his 80th birthday. We rejoice with Kabiyesi for the gift of the good life that the Almighty God has graciously given to you.

“As you celebrate your 80th birthday, our prayer is that God will continue to renew your strength, and and grant you good health and sound mind. We pray that you will continue to enjoy the peace of God that passes all understanding. We are indeed, honoured to be associated with our highly-revered royal father, and we are proud of you being a positive light to many generations. Happy birthday and many more happy returns, Kabiyesi,” he stated.

Adeyemi noted that to further affirm the company’s commitment and deepen the partnership with the revered throne of Alake, the team was excited to introduce the captivating new-look Eagle Aromatic Schnapps to Oba Gbadebo on his 80th birthday.

He also rejoiced with Alake’s chiefs, sons, and daughters of Egba Kingdom at home and abroad on the occasion of the Alake’s 80th birthday, which he described as another unique opportunity to strengthen the unity of Egbaland.

Oba Gbadebo, while receiving the Eagle Aromatic Schnapps team, expressed his appreciation to Intercontinental Distillers Limited for the visit and for honouring him in such a wonderful manner, and prayed with Eagle Aromatic Schnapps that IDL would continue to prosper and flourish.

While also expressing the gratitude of his senior chiefs and Egba people for the brand’s love for the Egba Kingdom, he prayed that peace would continue to reign in Egbaland, Ogun State, and Nigeria as a whole.





“I want to say a big thank you to IDL and in particular Eagle Schnapps for celebrating with me in this awesome manner. I feel greatly honoured again. Thank you for always being a friend of the throne, which you have again demonstrated as a key partner for the celebration of my 80th birthday. May IDL continue to prosper and flourish,” Oba Gbadebo said.

Adeyemi added, “Eagle Aromatic Schnapps remains committed to upholding Nigeria’s cultural heritage and providing an authentic prayer drink that resonates with the people.”

Among the senior chiefs present during the visit of the IDL team to the Alake were the Aro of Egbaland, Chief Oluyinka Kufile, Asipa of Egbaland, Chief AbdulRasheed Raji; Ogboye of Egba Christians, Chief Ayinla Oke, and Baagbimo Egba, Chief Akanni Akinwale.

