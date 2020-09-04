EACOED Muslim community honours retired registrar

THE Muslim Community of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EACOED), Oyo, has described the immediate past registrar of the institution, Alhaji Teslim Adediran, as a devout Muslim who served the college with honour and distinction.

The chairman, Dr Lateef Adeniran of the college’s Department of History, gave the eulogy at a forum organised to celebrate the former registrar, held at the honoree’s residence in Oyo town.

Dr Adeniran, who is also an Islamic scholar, described Adediran as a man of integrity whose contributions to the development of the college spoke volumes.

According to him, Adediran represented the Muslim community well through his devotion, resourcefulness and dedication to duty.

“The decision of the Muslim community to honour him was informed by the need to appreciate his contributions to the advancement and sustenance of the institution. Alhaji Adediran has bequeathed a legacy to those who are still serving in terms of good leadership and meritorious service,” Adeniran added.

In a remark, the honoree thanked the Muslim community for the gesture and attributed his success to God and the cooperation of the staff members of the college, especially those of the registry.

He wished every serving staff member in the college a successful and progressive career and prayed for them to also end well in their professional journeys.

Alhaji Adediran retired on August 19, 220, having served from February 1, 1986, as an administrative officer. He rose through the ranks to the position of deputy registrar on March 28, 2013, and substantive registrar in 2014. He was due to retired in 2022 but he chose to bow out on August 19, 2020, on age grounds.

