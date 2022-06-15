E no go shock me: Burna Boy reacts after Lagos club shooting

Grammy winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has reacted after his police escort shot a married man at Cubana Club in Lagos State.

Reports had it that Burna Boy made a pass at the man’s wife and when he fumed over the act, one of his police escorts fired shots that hit the man and another person causing them to be hospitalised.

Burna Boy was also said to have travelled to Spain immediately after the incident for a show.

Taking to his Twitter handle days after the incident, the African Giant crooner stated that he can no longer be shocked by anything that appears on social media about him.

According to him “Nigerian Social media can say Burna Boy started Boko haram, e no go shock me.”

His tweet may not be unrelated to the shooting at the club.

