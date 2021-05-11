e-NHIS: NIGCOMSAT delivers mobile biometric enrollment kit to NHIS

The operation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) using contemporary information and communication technology (ICT) equipment has received a significant boost with the delivery of 37 customised mobile biometric enrollment kit and 100 identity card printers to the agency.

The Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) presented the full complement of the devices to the Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof Mohammed Sambo, in Abuja.

Delighted with the milestone, Sambo said that the electronic platform would transform the entire operations of health insurance in the country from enrollment to access to care.

He stressed that the device would enhance the registration activities in rural areas, especially hard-to-reach places where there is no electricity.

Tracing the history of the e-NHIS project, Sambo expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for breathing life into the project and the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire for his unflinching support which facilitated Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval for the project.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…