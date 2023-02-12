Johnson Babajide – Makurdi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in partnership with Gogetit, has commenced training 23,000 agents that will implement the e-Naira in the rural areas of the 23 LGAs of Benue State.

On Saturday, the Managing Director of Gogetit, Orkuma Hembe, said they were in Benue to educate people on how they can migrate from the physical economy to the digital economy.

According to Hembe, the e-Naira had come to stay because of the government’s cashless policy. It was designed so those in rural areas and people without android phones could also participate in the new naira regime.

“It is a lot of exciting ideas with many possibilities. We are here to educate people, train and teach them how to utilise and navigate through the e-Naira platform as introduced by the federal republic of Nigeria.

“We intend to train at least 100 people per local government, so, in the 774 local governments across the nation, we will be training at least 100 agents in every local government who will serve as extension more or less of the central bank where they will provide basic services to communities, markets localities, provide basic services on how to use the e-Naira and also transact the e-Naira,” he said.

The Gogetit MD further said that the participants include; the motorcycle hirers association, agri-produce association of Nigeria, national union of road transport workers, amongst other groups.

Hembe maintained, “We are going to take the message to hinterland so that people can quickly migrate to the e-Naira platform and ease the pain that people face when they go to banks ATM.”

For his part, CBN’s John Odekina said the apex bank’s collaboration with Gogetit aimed to make more people adopt the e-Naira platform.

“The e-Naira is of the same value as paper money. The e-wallet contains how much you want to spend for the week or month. The e-wallet can be used anywhere.

“It’s an app with more possibilities. It has more advantages,” Odekina posited.