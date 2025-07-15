E-commerce key to food sufficiency, prospect for farmers —Agro-tech expert, Mustapha

The Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Technology And Innovation Limited, Mr Abiodun Mustapha, is a member of Lives Amplified, a global institution of world leaders. he is also the founder of FoodBank App. in this interview with NURUDEEN ALIMI he speaks about the newly launched application designed to connect farmers with consumers, ease of shopping for food items at a regulated price, ensure effective delivery, and logistics among others. Excerpts:

Can you share your experience as an agro-tech Expert and what are the potentials of the newly launched Foodbank App?

FoodBank is a product of Sovereign Technology. I am a trained software engineer with over five years of experience in building and optimising software solutions. I studied advanced Human Resources Management at the University of Lagos, and Software Engineering at NIIT Lagos.

During my trip to Dubai I met Doctor Steve and my second time meeting Anmol Goel, I met him first time during my trip to Lisbon Portugal and he has been my night star during the journey, with their amazing supports I became a member of Lives Amplified. A global institution of world leaders, so, I will say this experience and exposure has prepared me well for this laudable innovation called FoodBank.

So, I am proud to say that Foodbank App is an innovative, tech-driven e-commerce platform that I and my team developed to address the growing problem of food insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the south west part of the country, and being a member Lives Amplified, a global institution of world leaders, we see it as our duty to come up with ideas, and innovation that will be a tech-driven, we are committed to solving societal issues, such as ease of shopping, connecting our indigenous farmers to the final consumers, thereby making it more easier for them to sell their produces, get more profits and as well assisting the lower income earners in the society.

What prompted the creation of Foodbank App?

We observed that rising inflation and economic challenges have made it difficult for many Nigerians to access basic food items. Our platform ensures access to affordable food items without the burden of immediate financial pressure. It’s simple and convenient, you download the FoodBank app, place your order, schedule your delivery, and your food stuffs gets delivered to your doorstep.

So, I can say, I was inspired by a trip to Dubai, where I was privileged to had a meeting with several stakeholders, including the Princess of Dubai, So we are hoping that government will call us for partnership deal, collaborate with us by bringing subsidised food items to doorsteps of Nigerians through our app, this will ease the burden of taking loans at high interest rates just to get something to eat. Foodbank App is an hub where you can shop for your food items.

We discovered that many busy professionals struggle with food purchases due to inflated prices and lack of trust in middlemen. FoodBank brings transparency to the process. Once you input your details and make an order, every transaction is tracked and recorded. Nothing can be tampered with. We’ve built a system that ensures accountability and efficiency.

How do you handle perishable items like tomatoes?

We source our perishable items directly from trusted wholesalers and only buy based on demand. This way, the produce stays fresh, healthy, and there’s no spoilage. So far, we haven’t had any complaints, and we’re confident the government will continue to see the potential in our work.

Do you sell food items or already prepared meals?

We are currently focusing on essential food items like rice, vegetable oil, crayfish, and other market staples. If you want to stock your kitchen, simply download our app and place your order. We sell at regulated and affordable prices. We’ve already onboarded over 5,000 customers, including civil servants from different ministries at the Oyo State Secretariat. During the last Ileya festival, we received a large volume of orders, and we’re proud to say we delivered without complaints. We operate with diligence, efficiency, and integrity.

Are you thinking of any partnerships deal to enhance your efficiency?

Yes, we have secured a partnership deal with Oyo State Government through the Ministry of Trade and Investment. This has opened doors for collaborations with several ministries. They’ve been impressed with our model and operations. Our app is user-friendly, you won’t need to scroll endlessly. Even users without a tech background can navigate it easily.

Who are your target audience?

Our primary audience includes low- and middle-income earners, high-income professionals, and busy individuals who may not have time to visit the market. We also offer a “Buy Now, Pay Later” feature exclusively for Oyo State civil servants. However, we plan to extend this feature to the general public soon.

What makes FoodBank unique in the e-commerce space?

We are not just an e-commerce platform, we’re building a food accessibility ecosystem. We know what it feels like to go hungry or not be able to afford a meal. Our goal is to make food both affordable and accessible to all, regardless of income level. Currently, food inflation makes it difficult for people to plan their meals. About 70 out of 100 families are affected. We’re stepping in to stabilize prices and handle logistics end-to-end, ensuring users don’t have to break the bank to eat. Despite the cost of fuel and delivery, we’re keeping our prices affordable.

As a young entrepreneur and an tech innovator what are the challenges that posed as a threat to your growth, do you think government policy are very okay for businesses?

Policy is not much of a challenge. The real challenge has been funding. I’ve personally bootstrapped this venture. However, the partnership with the Oyo State Government has been a major step forward. We believe more government support will bring even bigger impact and excitement to the public.

How do you cater to market women and traders who may not be tech-savvy?

We have a dedicated operational team that moves around to assist them with registration and on how to make use of the app. Our goal is to make the system accessible for everyone, including traders and elderly users. The process is simple, and we’re training people to use the platform independently.

What are your goals for the future?

Currently, we’ve registered our company in the country and even in Portugal. Over the next five years, our goal is to dominate the African food tech market. In the next six months, we plan to expand to Lagos, Abeokuta (Ogun State), Osun, and Abuja. We’re working toward becoming a unicorn company within five years, but we’re currently operating in Ibadan the capital city of Oyo state as a pilot project and the feedback and response gotten so far are awesome, they’re quite impressive.

Do you plan to add cooked food to your offerings?

Yes, that’s part of our long-term vision. We’re working on launching our restaurant segment. The infrastructure is already in place, but we’ve temporarily paused that rollout until it’s fully ready.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s economic resurgence: Learning from the African experience