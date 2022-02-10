Durbar hotel: Abacha family to prove case against Kaduna govt April 4

A Kaduna State High Court has fixed April 4, 2022 for the suit filed by the family of late General Sani Abacha against the Kaduna State Government over the alleged illegal demolition of Durbar Hotel PLC.
Presiding judge, Justice Hannatu Balogun fixed the date for the proof of the case by owners of the hotel after submissions by both the plaintiffs and the defendants.
When the case came up on Thursday, the lead counsel for the Abacha’s family, Dr Reuben Atabo (SAN) lamented how the defendants have been frustrating the case since 2020.
Atabo was in court with two other Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) Samuel Katung, Johnson Usman and seven lawyers.
The hotel, owned by the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha had filed the suit over alleged plans by the state government to take over the property despite pending appeal on the matter at the Supreme Court which the state government filed challenging the verdicts of lower courts.
However, counsel to the defendants, Mustapha AU (SAN) represented by Sule Umar told the court that defendants have filed a case of change of counsel and, “We are asking for a new date because we are already working on the defence.”
But Dr Atabo (SAN) expressed worry about the energy being wasted by the defendants for proposing an appeal on a matter that has been on for the past two years. “We are ready to prove our case by next sitting,” Atabo told court.
The hotel situated in a choice area at Muhammadu Buhari Way (WAFF road) is demanding a declaration that it is the title holder of the parcel of land measuring about 5.378 hectares and covered by Kaduna State certificate of occupancy No 17789, Kaduna North local government area.
A declaration that the demolition of the plaintiff’s property situates and lying at General Certificate of Occupancy of 7th May 1990 by the Kaduna State government is unconstitutional, illegal, null, and void.
The hotel is also asking the court for an order of injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, servants, privies, and whosoever from transferring, assigning, or selling in any way part of the property.
